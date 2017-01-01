Detect abuse in your app. Stop harassment. Kite AI's API makes it easy to detect abuse and harassment in your app. Using advanced machine learning techniques, Kite AI is the top abuse-detection API on the market today. Sign up for free

Improving your UX Over 60% of people online have experienced harassment in some form or another. 1/4 people have disconnected their online accounts entirely because of this. Kite AI allows you to take proactive measures to ensure your customers experience the best of the best.

Encouraging conversation 1/4 people online who have been the target of harassment censor themselves online out of fear of being harassed again. Whether it's hiding offensive messages, or auto-reporting accounts who abuse others on your platform, we can help you ensure online communication is safe and enjoyable.

Moderation made simple From auto-reporting comments or accounts, to improving your moderation workflow, Kite AI can help you keep your site's discussion clean. By providing a confidence interval, you can save time marking obvious abusive items and focus on trickier ones.

Family first Coming soon is Shield, the most accurate platform on the web for monitoring your child's social media accounts. Parents can sign up, connect their kids' accounts like Facebook, Twitter, GroupMe, and more, and recieve alerts when something seems off, all for just $10 per month.

Built for enterprise Kite AI's API can deliver results in a tenth of a second, and is scalable to your site's traffic. We'll provide you with API keys for testing, staging, and production, as well as priority support for any issues. Contact us for competitive enterprise pricing.

The API Sleek, simple, and lightning fast. The API can analyze text in less than 150ms with 90% accuracy, returning detailed analysis including abuse detection, the topic of the sentence (race, religion, politics, and more), and key features like entity analysis (coming soon). Don't believe us? Click on the terminal and try it yourself. > >

No rate limits, pay as you go Using the API costs $1.20 per 1000 calls. That's $0.0012 to block an abusive message, alert a parent to a problem, or keep a user online. A small price to pay to solve a big problem. Free apps are limited to 5,000 calls per month. Working for a nonprofit? Let's chat.

Add Kite AI to your app for free. Stop harassment in your app and make the web a safer place.